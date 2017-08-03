Woman sentenced to prison in Gordon State College student’s 2013 death

Monroe County jurors found a Barnesville woman guilty of homicide by vehicle and hit and run Wednesday in the 2013 death of a Gordon State College student walking to work at the Barnesville Huddle House.
Bobbie Jo Sumner, 44, also was found guilty of four counts of making a false statement. A judge sentenced her to 20 years, said Jonathan Adams, Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney.
The case was moved from Lamar County due to pretrial publicity.
According to Georgia State Patrol reports:
Alexandra Desir, 20, of Locust Grove, was walking along Rose Avenue, about a mile from the college, at about 11:55 p.m. on June 29, 2013, when she was struck by a car. Witnesses told authorities they’d seen Desir walking in the road although authorities say there’s a sidewalk.
The car left after striking Desir, but a reflector and other broken pieces left behind helped investigators identify the car as a Saturn Vue.
Further investigation led to Sumner, who later admitted striking a pedestrian.
A trooper found her Saturn Vue in the garage of a Spalding County home. The headlamp assemblies had been removed.
The homeowner told authorities Sumner told him she’d struck a deer and asked him to pick her up on Five Points Road in Lamar County. He said he took the car back to his house to start working to fix it.
An indictment alleged Sumner initially told Barnesville police that her car was damaged after hitting a deer on June 28, 2013.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
