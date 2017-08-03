Governor appoints new midstate judge

Gov. Nathan Deal has appointed Macon attorney Jeffery Monroe to fill a Bibb County State Court judgeship vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William P. “Bill” Adams this summer.
Monroe, 43, is a partner in Macon’s Jones Cork firm.
He said he’d just returned to the office Thursday from attending the groundbreaking for the new Elaine Lucas Senior Center when he got word from his secretary that Deal was on the phone.
Monroe was one of four finalists for the job.
A Hancock County native, Monroe obtained undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Georgia before moving to Macon and joining the Anderson, Walker & Reichert law firm. He joined Jones Cork in 2006.
A deacon at his church for 27 years and a Sunday School teacher for 30, Monroe said he tries to be of service to the community.
He chairs the Bibb County SPLOST advisory committee and sits on the review panel for the State Bar of Georgia.
Monroe also served on the law and technology committees on the consolidation task force when Macon and Bibb County merged in 2013.
Asked why he wants to be a judge, Monroe said, “I think I have a lot to offer in terms of service to the community.”
Bibb County State Court Chief Judge Jeff Hanson said Monroe will be an asset to the court.
“He is all about public service, and I know the he and I will work well together,” Hanson said. “It is a great day for the State Court.
It’s unclear when Monroe will be sworn in and take office.
Amy Leigh Womack
