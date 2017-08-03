Grandma charged in fatal pit bull attack on toddler had been cited for disorderly dogs

A Hartwell grandmother had been cited for having disorderly animals multiple times before her grandson was mauled to death Tuesday.
Sandra Adams was charged with second degree murder, second degree cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter after a GBI investigation.
Hartwell police received a call at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday that a 20-month-old suffered extensive injuries in a dog attack at his grandmother’s house at 64 Highland Ave.
The grandmother and the boy’s mother took him to the Reddy Urgent Care where he was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m., according to a news release.
Hartwell police called in the GBI, the coroner’s office and the district attorney to investigate.
Their preliminary findings show Adams was babysitting the child and the two were outside when the grandmother was headed back into the house and the dogs escaped.
The animals knocked her to the ground and pounced on the child.
She tried to shield the little boy and get the dogs away from him, but not before he suffered fatal injuries.
The dogs were taken into custody and are being held for observation as the investigation continues.
Liz Fabian
