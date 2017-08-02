Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of July 31, 2017

Justin James Jelinek, 37, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of financial transaction card theft and theft by receiving stolen property. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Quantarius Antwon Ross, 19, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of burglary. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Aimee Jennifer Kelley, 33, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of identity theft fraud and theft by receiving stolen property. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Anne Marie Violet Gray, 22, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft of services. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Jaquetta Michelle Jackson, 26, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
