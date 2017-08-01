‘Demented’ man in Burger King hat ‘frightens people’ in downtown Macon

The commotion began about noon the other day near Third and Cherry streets in downtown Macon.
A 58-year-old man in a Burger King hat was said to be making a royal pain of himself, cussing and screaming at folks.
A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy went to see what was wrong, but he didn’t notice anyone matching that description.
Soon there was another complaint about the “demented person,” a sheriff’s report of the Saturday episode notes.
Now the fellow was on the eighth floor of the Dempsey Apartments, screaming in a hall.
He was gone before the deputy arrived.
A few hours later there was another sighting.
This time, a customer at a gift shop on Cherry Street complained about, as the sheriff’s report puts it, a “male with a Burger King hat ... using profanity and talking about Japanese things.”
The deputy tracked the suspect back to the Dempsey, where the guy apparently lives. Someone there said the man has been known to curse and yell at passersby and “often frightens people in the downtown area,” the report adds.
The deputy caught up with the supposed troublemaker, Buster O’Neal Jr., down the block.
“I told him why I was there,” the deputy’s write-up says, “and he stated that he was not bothering anyone.”
The deputy informed O’Neal that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and took him to jail.
The report doesn’t mention whether there was any particular reason O’Neal had on a Burger King hat. Nor does it say whether the hat was one a Burger King employee might wear, or if it was, perhaps, one of the eatery’s popular cardboard crowns that are given out to customers.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments