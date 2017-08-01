Robber hits clerk with gun, escapes with partner from neighborhood store

A Napier Avenue store clerk was injured and forced at gunpoint back into the building during an armed robbery Tuesday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., two black men approached the employee outside the Gulf Food Mart at 2893 and demanded money once they got him back inside, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the robbers hit the worker in the head with a gun before they ran away from the store that was formery known as Fastee Foods.
A nearby sheriff’s deputy pulled up as the men were getting away, but could not catch the suspect he chased eastward across Bartlett Street.
The gunman is described as being about 6 feet tall and wearing dark pants and a sweatshirt around his head and covering his face.
No further description was available of the second black male involved.
The employee suffered a head injury and was taken to Coliseum Northside Hospital.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
