Man with a pink gun robs phone store

By Liz Fabian

July 31, 2017

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a gunman who robbed a Macon cellphone business Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a black man with a pink gun demanded cash from the Metro PCS store at 5033 Brookhaven Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

He took an undisclosed amount of money from the store, which overlooks the Wal-mart on Harrison Road off Eisenhower Parkway, and ran away.

The gunman was wearing a black jacket and pants, white shirt with red letters and a camouflage bucket hat or fishing hat.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

