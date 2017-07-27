Man tells police to ‘come fully loaded’ when brother shows up at his house

When accused killer Dennis Penix knocked on the window of his brother’s house in downtown Macon several hours after two men were shot to death in Hawkinsville, their mother had already called family members, warning them Penix was a suspect.
It was about 8 a.m. June 27 when Penix’s brother dialed 911.
“I need the police to come fully loaded,” Robert Whitfield told the dispatcher in the emergency call recently obtained by The Telegraph. “But please, please, please everybody be safe when you get here. ... He’s already advised me that he’s gonna try to run, and it’s not gonna go — it’s not gonna be good.”
Penix, 24, had been involved in a shooting, Whitfield told a 911 dispatcher, and “two people got killed.”
Kelvin Jurand Thompson, 22, and Robdreckious Jamal Quainton, 23, had been shot to death. Their bodies, discovered just after midnight, were left at the intersection of some dirt roads about 10 miles south of Hawkinsville.
In a subdued and hurried tone, Penix’s brother gave his address. He told 911 that police should come down the driveway and to the backyard of a Victorian style house near the Sidney Lanier Cottage.
“I have to hang this phone up when he comes back in here,” Whitfield said.
Penix was driving a brand new blue car when he pulled up to the High Street house with his girlfriend and her babies. She hadn’t heard about the slayings, his brother told 911.
“I just found out what was going on myself,” he said. “All I know is, my mama told me to call the police when he get here, if he came to my house. ... Please hurry.”
Three minutes later, he dialed 911 again.
“The police is on their way to my house,” he told a dispatcher. “I — I just really want to make sure the police ... He has a gun in the car, ma’am.”
Penix took off upon seeing the cops. He was arrested nearby in Washington Park after a manhunt that lasted nearly two hours.
Penix, who is charged with murder in the double homicide, remained in the Pulaski County jail Thursday, Sheriff Danny Brannen said.
Authorities have said the killings were a result of an apparent drug deal gone bad. The GBI is helping with the investigation.
When asked if the sheriff’s office had a clearer understanding of what happened June 27, including what type of drugs were reportedly being dealt and how Penix may have traveled to Macon, Brannen had little to say.
“We don’t really know much more than we did a month ago,” Brannen said. “We’re just waiting to get some of the evidence back.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments