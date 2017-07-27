Weeks-old fight leads to two men being shot at convenience store gas pumps

A Macon man turned himself in to Bibb County sheriff’s deputies after two men were shot Wednesday at the Solo convenience store at 4555 Mercer University Drive.
Franklin Bowdry, 21, showed up at the District 2 patrol office and was taken to the Criminal Investigations Division for interviews.
Bowdry told investigators that Kentarious Bush had beat him up several weeks ago, but he did not report it to authorities.
Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, while Bowdry was sitting in a Lincoln Town Car at the gas pumps, Bush walked up.
Although Bush didn’t threaten Bowdry at that time, Bowdry fired shots and hit Bush and 47-year-old Reginald Raines, who was not involved in the incident, according to a sheriff’s news release.
At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Bowdry was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and a probation violation.
He is being held on a $39,100 bond.
The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Bibb deputies at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
