Stickup by masked man nets cash from Macon store

Wearing a bandana over his face and brandishing a handgun, a man robbed a Macon wireless service and products store Friday.
The bandit entered the MetroPCS store at 844 Pio Nono Ave. just before 6:30 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Showing his gun, he demanded money from the clerk. After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the masked man fled on foot, the release said.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect was described as a black male around six feet tall, skinny and wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
