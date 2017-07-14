Two south Macon dollar stores robbed in one day

Two men with red bandanas on their faces toted handguns inside the Dollar General store on Houston Road in a stickup Friday afternoon.
One of the men watched the employees while the other emptied the register, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said. Deputies and investigators arrived soon thereafter, about 3 p.m.
Both men ran across the road from the store toward Colonial Terrace Apartments.
That robbery made the second discount store stickup in south Macon on Friday.
Earlier, about 4 miles west on Rocky Creek Road, a Family Dollar store was robbed.
