Bibb County sheriff’s deputies respond to an armed robbery at Dollar General on Houston Road on July 14, 2017. LAURA CORLEY lcorley@macon.com
July 14, 2017 4:26 PM

Two south Macon dollar stores robbed in one day

By Laura Corley

Two men with red bandanas on their faces toted handguns inside the Dollar General store on Houston Road in a stickup Friday afternoon.

One of the men watched the employees while the other emptied the register, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said. Deputies and investigators arrived soon thereafter, about 3 p.m.

Both men ran across the road from the store toward Colonial Terrace Apartments.

That robbery made the second discount store stickup in south Macon on Friday.

Earlier, about 4 miles west on Rocky Creek Road, a Family Dollar store was robbed.

