‘Good citizens’ will love him. ‘Criminals will learn to hate him,’ sheriff says of new DA

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:49 Surveillance footage from Eagle Gun Range Pause 2:14 'You always can challenge yourself to do better,' new DA says 2:17 Man charged in Macon killing has cancer, attorney says 1:36 Tree trimmers find body in Bloomfield 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:26 Trucker accused in deadly I-16 crash appears in court Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Since being sworn in as Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney in January 2017, Jonathan Adams juggled administrative tasks while he also prepared for the Christopher Calmer murder trial. Adams is district attorney for Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Since being sworn in as Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney in January 2017, Jonathan Adams juggled administrative tasks while he also prepared for the Christopher Calmer murder trial. Adams is district attorney for Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph