2 more discount stores robbed; investigators exploring possible links

After an early morning armed robbery, a store clerk’s family anxiously waited in a south Macon parking lot.
The gunman didn’t hurt anyone, but left folks shaken up at the Family Dollar at 2584 Rocky Creek Road.
The worker’s son gave her a big, long hug after investigators allowed her outside the crime scene tape.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the fairly new store near the Bloomfield Road curve.
Lt. Randy Gonzalez, of the Bibb sheriff’s public affairs office, said the robber pointed a gun at employees and demanded money from the cash register.
The workers complied and the gunman ran away toward the Wilshire Woods Apartments behind the store.
He’s described as a black male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, who was wearing all black clothing, a hoodie partially covering his face and tan tennis shoes.
Later on Friday, two men with red bandanas on their faces toted handguns inside Dollar General on Houston Road in a stickup.
One of the men watched the employees while the other emptied the register, Gonzalez said. Deputies and investigators arrived shortly thereafter about 3 p.m.
Both men ran across the road from the store toward Colonial Terrace Apartments.
Several other discount stores in Macon, Warner Robins and Jones County have been robbed in recent weeks.
Gonzalez said investigators are looking at each crime to see if there is any connection.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
