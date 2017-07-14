Teens might have been gunning for weapons in gun range burglary attempts

Persistent burglars tried to break into a Macon gun range two nights in a row, but Bibb County sheriff’s deputies believe they prevented a third try.
The Eagle Gun Range holds a trove of weapons on Woodfield Drive, but it was a deputy’s eagle eye that led to the arrests of four boys Thursday.
Deputy Tony Moss reviewed surveillance video of the attempted burglaries that damaged the back door of the range off Mercer University Drive.
He recognized a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, who were arrested for criminal attempt to commit burglary and taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.
During the interviews, investigators identified two others, aged 13 and 14, who were arrested and released to their parents until their court date.
Their identities were not released due to their ages.
Anyone with information about the burglary attempts is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
