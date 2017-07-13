Midstate man charged in roommate’s shooting death has cancer, attorney says

A Macon man charged with murder in the Feb. 21 shooting death of his roommate has cancer, his attorney said during a Thursday bond hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.
Phillip Rozier Sr., a 53-year-old man who bounced between homelessness and temporarily living with friends and relatives, is charged with murder in the death of 67-year-old Jimmy Lee Daniel at a duplex on Elder Street in east Macon.
Daniel was found dead on the kitchen floor with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, said prosecutor April Herbert.
A witness told deputies that Rozier had told him that he was going to kill Daniel because Daniel had stolen an iron and some tapes from him two days earlier, Herbert said.
She said the man also reported seeing Rozier throw a black plastic bag in a drain on Ramona Avenue. When police recovered the bag, they found a .38-caliber revolver and two sets of brass knuckles inside, Herbert said.
A second witness also has said he talked with Rozier on the day before the killing and Rozier had said he was mad at Daniels and was going to shoot him, she said.
Both witnesses have said Rozier confessed to them that he’d killed Daniel, the prosecutor said.
Authorities are awaiting results from blood and ballistic testing in the case, she said.
Catherine Whitworth, Rozier’s lawyer, said her client “adamantly denies any of these allegations against him.”
A Feb. 8 medical report from Rozier’s doctor shows he has metastatic colorectal cancer and has multiple “suspicious pulmonary nodules throughout his chest,” Whitworth said.
Rozier, who also has received treatment for mental illness, additionally suffers from congestive heart failure, hypertension, and mobility issues, she said.
He has difficulty breathing and moving around, and had those problems at the time of the killing, Whitworth said.
She said she has reason to doubt witness statements, information that Daniel was selling drugs and that the duplex was a “trap house.”
Asking that the judge set a bond for Rozier and lift a probation hold stemming from his 2012 aggravated assault conviction, Whitworth expressed concern that jail staff may not be equipped to meet all of her client’s medical needs.
The judge agreed to lift Rozier’s probation hold, but denied his request for bond.
Indicted within 90 days of his March 1 arrest, Rozier isn’t entitled to a bond.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
