Inmate escapes from Monroe County jail

A Monroe County jail inmate escaped Thursday and authorities are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Matthew Pippin, who escaped around noon, was in custody on charges of violating probation for a drug offense, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Pippin was last seen near Ensign Road, not far from the jail in Forsyth. He was wearing a black and white jumpsuit.
Anyone who spots Pippin is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-994-7010 or call 911.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
