Gunman with du-rag over his face robs convenience store

By Liz Fabian

A gunman held up a north Macon convenience store early Thursday.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the Circle K at 3903 Arkwright Road, at the corner of River Place Drive.

A man with a du-rag hiding his face pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

The worker loaded cash into the robber’s bag and he ran out toward the old Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a blue jean jumpsuit, blue hat and slide sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

