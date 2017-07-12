Identities revealed of men who showed up at Bibb jail after Lizella teen was killed

A Macon teen was shot and killed in the doorway of a Lizella home early Wednesday morning.

David Billingsley, 23, and 19-year-old Logan Nettles showed up at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center just before 2:30 a.m. to report 16-year-old Chase Gillis had been shot, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzales said.

Deputies found Gillis’s body at the door of a double-wide trailer at the cul de sac of Briar Creek Trail, off Knoxville Road.

He had been shot once at the front door.

Gonzalez told The Telegraph that Gillis had gone to the house after talking to a man there “in reference to some kind of transaction.”

A news release sent about 7:30 a.m. stated Gillis was shot by one of the two men who’d come to the sheriff’s office. However, later in the evening, Gonzales refused to say whether Billingsley or Nettles had fired the shot.

The pair of men told police they ran from the house toward Eisenhower Parkway and got a ride from a family member to the sheriff’s office downtown.

When a Telegraph reporter showed up at the double-wide trailer later in the afternoon, a man who would not give his name was mopping up blood.

The man’s nephew, a teenager who also would not share his name, said he didn’t know Gillis personally but, “I knew of him. That’s it.”

A couple houses down the road, Mary Babus said she’d heard the morning commotion.

She usually leaves for work about 4 a.m. and was outside smoking a cigarette when she heard what sounded like a man calling for a woman.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, here they go again.’ ” Babus said, adding that her dog, Zola, was “raising cane.”

“You hear a lot of commotion going on down there anyway ... Whoever it was seemed excited.”

Babus said she didn’t hear any gunfire. By 3:30 a.m., though, the lights and sirens told her something major happened.

“I moved down here from Atlanta,” Babus said. “I knew there was crime all around, but not in my neighborhood.”

Gillis’s older sister, Autumn, said her brother was always protective over her.

“He was so loved and will be dearly missed,” she told The Telegraph in a Facebook message. “He grew up always playing baseball from when he could walk but he stopped playing about 2 or 3 years ago. He always went hunting and fishing with our dad.”

The 16-year-old attended Howard Middle School before Rutland High School, but school spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said he hadn’t enrolled this past school year.

Gillis’s body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. His death makes the 11th homicide in Bibb County this year.