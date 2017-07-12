Creatas Getty Images
July 12, 2017 3:39 PM

Men accused of riding south in a stolen church van face charges from midstate heist, indictment says

By Amy Leigh Womack

Three men are accused of using a stolen church van in a 2014 conspiracy to steal guns in Hawkinsville, according to a federal indictment filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

On April 17, 2014, Andre Chambers, 24, Rashawn Dixon, 23, and Deshati Campbell, 23, allegedly traveled in the stolen van from Atlanta to Macon where they changed drivers and drove to Pawn Zone in Hawkinsville, according to the indictment.

Campbell is accused of backing the van through the front entrance of the business located on the U.S. 341 bypass.

The men stole three pistols, three rifles and ammunition before returning to the Atlanta area in the van, according to the indictment.

Authorities found the van abandoned three days later on Campbellton Road in Atlanta, a few miles from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in East Point where it had been stolen, according to the indictment.

All six guns were recovered in May 2014.

Chambers, Dixon and Campbell are each charged with conspiracy to commit theft from a federal firearms licensee, theft from a federal firearms licensee and possession of stolen firearms, according to the indictment.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

