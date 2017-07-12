Crime

July 12, 2017 1:31 PM

Woman with alias goes missing from Ocmulgee river boat ramp after midnight

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public’s help in locating a woman missing from a boat ramp on the Ocmulgee River.

Lori Venditto, 43, who also goes by the name Michelle Jones, was last seen around midnight Tuesday at Popes Ferry boat ramp near Ga. 87, according to a sheriff’s Facebook post.

Venditto is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 478-994-7010.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

