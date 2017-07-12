Man accused of stealing pot now faces charges in victim’s shooting

A 22-year-old Macon man turned himself in Wednesday at the Bibb jail on charges related to a shooting in Bloomfield.
Treyon Quintez Reeves, of Tradewinds Road, was booked on charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and aggravated battery, according to jail records.
Reeves was indicted last month in the Feb. 9 shooting of Darius Rozier, who was robbed of marijuana on the porch of his Bloomfield home.
Rozier was critically wounded while trying to get away.
Two others indicted with Reeves were already in jail when he surrendered.
Chris’shayla Miller, 20, was arrested May 27.
Denyke Trayvon Glenn, 22, an alleged associate of the Bloods street gang, was picked up Feb. 11 and also is charged with violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
