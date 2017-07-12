‘Trick or treat. Hide & seek’ note left behind in inmate’s locker before Halloween escape

When Jason Daniel Moorehead disappeared on Halloween last year, he left a note in his locker: “Trick or treat. Hide & seek. Catch me if you can. Happy HW” with a smiley face.
Moorehead, a federal inmate housed at Dismas Charities Inc., was supposed to return to the residential facility after finishing the workday.
After spending the majority of his adult life behind bars serving a 20-year sentence for carjacking, the 44-year-old was set for release in 62 days.
“I was a bit overwhelmed,” Moorehead said Wednesday, minutes after he pleaded guilty to escape.
Federal prosecutor Michael Solis said Moorehead “panicked,” not having a local support system to turn to once he was released.
“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life,” Moorehead told U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. “I shoot myself in the foot sometimes.”
Solis said Moorehead signed out of Dismas Charities at 7 a.m. Oct. 31, 2016. When he hadn’t returned by about 8:35 p.m., the staff there called local hospitals and the Bibb County jail looking for him.
When they checked his locker, they found his note.
Three days later Moorehead called the facility, located on Second Street in Macon, and asked about possible consequences if he decided to return, Solis said.
Then, on Nov. 8, authorities spotted him outside a Riverside Drive convenience store.
He asked a U.S. marshal, “What took you so long to come find me?” as he was taken into custody, Solis said.
More than eight months have passed since his capture.
His lawyer, Catherine Williams, asked the judge to sentence Moorehead to time served and to complete a six-month program offered by the Salvation Army that also includes three months of aftercare.
“He’s homeless,” she said.
Before sentencing Moorehead to complete the program and serve three years on supervised release, Treadwell asked him what assurances there are that he won’t walk off from the Salvation Army as he did on Halloween.
Moorehead responded that he realizes it’s his last chance.
“I think I’ve hit rock bottom,” he said.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments