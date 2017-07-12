Teen shot dead after ‘transaction’ goes awry; others flee to sheriff’s office

A Macon teen is dead and Bibb sheriff’s deputies are questioning the gunman and another man about what happened.

When deputies arrived, Chase Gillis, 16, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a house at 156 Briar Creek Trail.

At about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, two young men showed up at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center to report Gillis had been shot at the home in Lizella, Bibb sheriff’s Public Affairs Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

Gillis had come to the Lizella home after talking to a man there “in reference to some kind of transaction,” Gonzalez said.

He was fatally shot once and the resident and another man who was with him ran from the home toward Eisenhower Parkway, Gonzalez said.

“The victim was shot by one of two males at the house,” a Bibb sheriff’s news release stated.

One of them sat in the back of a patrol car parked near the cul de sac as investigators looked for clues.

Investigators say the shooter and the other man contacted a family member who picked them up on Eisenhower Parkway and drove them to the jail where they initially met with deputies.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Gillis was dead inside the doorway of the home on a cul de sac not far from Knoxville Road.

A crime lab technician took photographs inside the house before the body was moved to the morgue and will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.