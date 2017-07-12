Man killed in Lizella; homicide investigation underway

One man is dead and Bibb sheriff’s deputies are questioning two others about what happened.
At about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, two men showed up at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center to report a man had been shot at 156 Briar Creek Trail in Lizella, Bibb sheriff’s Public Affairs Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
The deceased man had come to the Lizella home after talking to a resident “in reference to some kind of transaction,” Gonzalez said.
He was fatally shot once and the resident and another man who was with him left the home and contacted deputies, Gonzalez said.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the victim is a white male, who is dead inside the doorway of the home on a cul de sac not far from Knoxville Road.
A crime lab technician is photographing the scene before the body is moved.
