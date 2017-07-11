A stabbing victim’s phone took a picture that led to her attacker’s arrest

One minute, a woman was sitting in a Ford Explorer on Macon’s Shakespear Boulevard. The next, she had been stabbed in the neck and her purse was gone.
Inside her purse was a cellphone programmed to automatically take a photo each time it was used.
A couple days after the Nov. 29, 2015, attack, the woman went to get a new phone and found that her stolen phone had taken photos of the man who had attacked her, a Bibb County prosecutor said Tuesday.
Police used the photos to track down the phone and Malik DeShun Towns, a man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to attacking the woman.
Towns, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 12 years, seven of them in prison. An armed robbery charge stemming from the incident was dismissed as part of a plea bargain.
Prosecutor John Regan said the woman, Andra Lohr — who now lives north of Atlanta — knocked on the door of a nearby house after the attack seeking help.
“She had a relatively serious injury on her neck,” Regan said.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Regan read aloud a victim impact statement authored by Lohr, who was unable to attend the hearing.
“He intentionally tried to kill me for two cellphones and some car keys,” Regan read.
Lohr wrote that she’s learned to live life by the golden rule.
“It’s called karma. And you know what they say about karma. I’m certain you two will become very acquainted in the near future,” Regan read.
Towns’ lawyer, Elizabeth Lane, said her client is young and realizes now that he was “running around with people he should not have been running around with.”
He realizes it’s time to take responsibility and start working toward a productive life, she said.
Lane asked that Towns be sentenced as a first offender, meaning he won’t have a felony criminal record if he successfully completes his punishment. If he violates the terms of his sentence, Towns could be resentenced to additional prison time.
People gathered inside the courtroom could hear the sounds of Towns’ 2-year-old daughter playing in the hallway outside while Judge Howard Simms asked Towns if he wanted to be a good father.
Towns, who wiped his eyes during the end of the hearing, said he did.
“This agreement is a gift,” Simms said of Towns’ plea deal.
If he’d been convicted of armed robbery and aggravated assault at trial, Towns could have faced a life sentence.
“As it stands, the better part of your life is still in front of you,” the judge said. “Whether you chose for it to be better is up to you.”
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments