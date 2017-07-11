He’s only 13, but he’s charged with committing adult crimes

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a 13-year-old Macon boy on charges stemming from a May 23 carjacking on Bloomfield Road.
Jordan Antonio Gary is charged with armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Gary took a woman’s 2001 Kia Sportage by force and intimidation, according to the indictment.
He also allegedly took the woman’s purse and cell phone at gunpoint, according to the indictment.
