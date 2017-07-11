Creatas Getty Images
Creatas Getty Images

Crime

July 11, 2017 3:22 PM

He’s only 13, but he’s charged with committing adult crimes

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a 13-year-old Macon boy on charges stemming from a May 23 carjacking on Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Antonio Gary is charged with armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Gary took a woman’s 2001 Kia Sportage by force and intimidation, according to the indictment.

He also allegedly took the woman’s purse and cell phone at gunpoint, according to the indictment.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned
Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest 1:49

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest
Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:42

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

View More Video