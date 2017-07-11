Jarrel Scott
Crime

July 11, 2017 1:47 PM

Suspected drugs found tied to a delicate spot after midstate men’s West Virginia arrests

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

Three Macon men face drug charges after being arrested in a West Virginia investigation into a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization.

One of them, 39-year-old Alphonso Clyde, is a founding member of Macon’s Mafia street gang.

Police in Huntington, West Virginia, charged Clyde, 34-year-old Jarrel Scott and 24-year-old Hakeem Rashad Mack with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, according to a police news release.

When searched at police headquarters, officers found a bag containing suspected crack cocaine tied to Scott’s penis, according to the release.

Aaron Eugene Gue, 30, of Huntington, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale of a controlled substance. Diana Lee Coleman, 39, also of Huntington, was arrested on a shoplifting warrant, according to police.

The Mafia gang, one of Macon’s more prominent street gangs, has links to Huntington both for drugs and as a known hideout for members sought for Macon crimes, said Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cedric Penson.

In 2015, gang members were convicted in the 2013 fatal shooting of a teenager at downtown Macon’s Zodiac Lounge.

During the trial, one of the men who pleaded guilty in the case, John Michael Hollingshed Jr., testified that the gang has been known to take drugs to West Virginia to sell them for a higher price than what they can get in Macon. He also said two gang members fled to West Virginia after the shooting.

While on bond awaiting trial in the killing, another Mafia member, Johnifer Barnwell, was re-arrested in West Virginia and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

