Argument leads to man being shot in the legs

A Macon man was shot in the legs late Monday on Hatcher Place.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were notified after Quintorrius Hightower was brought to Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Hightower, 21, was shot once in both legs in the 500 block of Hatcher Place, which runs between Cedar Street and Wyche Street lane in a neighborhood between Second and Ell streets near downtown Macon.
At about 11:30 p.m., Hightower and a friend walked up to a house where Hightower argued with a man on the side of the residence and was shot.
Hightower’s mother, who was on the scene, drove him to the hospital, the release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call Bibb deputies at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
