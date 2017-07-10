Tara Grinstead case alleged accomplice enters plea in teacher’s death

A man accused of helping conceal the death of teacher Tara Grinstead has pleaded not guilty.
John P. Fox, an attorney for Bo Dukes entered the plea for his client, who was not in court Monday morning in Ben Hill County.
Judge Denise Fachini called the arraingnment calendar just after 9 a.m. Monday, but last week, Fox filed a waiver of the formal arraignment and reading of the indictment.
Last month, Dukes was indicted on charges including concealing a death, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence.
Dukes is accused of helping alleged killer Ryan Duke burn the body of their former history teacher at Dukes’ uncle’s pecan orchard on the outskirts of Fitzgerald sometime between Oct. 23-28, 2005, according to the indictment.
Arrest warrants alleged Duke burglarized Grinstead’s home at 300 W. Park Street in Ocilla.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments