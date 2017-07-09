Crime

Coroner: Columbus man dies in Sunday crash during police chase

By Larry Gierer

A Columbus man died Sunday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said 33-year-old Curtis Walters was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 12:13 p.m.

Worley said at the time of the crash Walters was being pursued by members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Nobody from the sheriff’s office could be reached for comment.

Worley said the likely cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head but the body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy. Worley said Walters was not ejected from the vehicle.

Worley said the accident occurred near the Smith Road exit on I-185. The car Walters was driving was in the southbound lane.

He said the coroner’s office and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating the crash.

