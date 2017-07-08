Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crime

July 08, 2017 9:35 AM

Armed robber steals coin box from Macon gas station

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a coin box from a Macon convenience store Friday night.

The robbery took place at Hornet Food and Gas Convenience Store, 3109 Hillcrest Ave., at about 9:30 p.m. A man carrying a pistol stole the coins after jumping over a counter, according to a news release.

The suspect was wearing gray jeans, a short-sleeved black T-shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt, gray beanie cap and a light-colored bandana over his face, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned
Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest 1:49

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest
Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:42

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

View More Video