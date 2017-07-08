Armed robber steals coin box from Macon gas station

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a coin box from a Macon convenience store Friday night.
The robbery took place at Hornet Food and Gas Convenience Store, 3109 Hillcrest Ave., at about 9:30 p.m. A man carrying a pistol stole the coins after jumping over a counter, according to a news release.
The suspect was wearing gray jeans, a short-sleeved black T-shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt, gray beanie cap and a light-colored bandana over his face, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
