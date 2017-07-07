Midstate 2014 murder case on hold pending Supreme Court ruling

It’s been more than three years since Arika “Lottie Dottie” Jarrell and Ralph Heard were fatally shot in an alleged ambush and robbery attempt near Jarrell’s home on Macon’s Fairburn Avenue.
Although four men were arrested within two months of the killing, the case is on hold as prosecutors await a Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling in a DeKalb County case that could impact the Bibb County trial.
Lewis Monroe “Bear” Cheney II, 33, Quintavious “Quinn” Isaih” Everett, 25, Vincent “White Boy” Lewis, 39, and Rayshawn Reanaldo “Ping” Lucas, 35, are each charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. An indictment alleges the men are associated with the Bottom Side Gangstas street gang.
The four are accused of ambushing Jarrell and Heard May 29, 2014.
A shootout ensued and Jarrell, 23, and Heard, 32, were killed. Another man from the alleged ambushing group, 25-year-old Terrance “Heavy D” Dent, 25, also was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.
The state Supreme Court is considering what evidence prosecutors can use at trial to prove a person has been involved in gang activity, said Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke.
The DeKalb County case stems from a Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit judge’s ruling that prosecutors couldn’t use conviction records from people not indicted in an attempted murder case to show a pattern of “criminal street gang activity.”
By using the records at trial, the men would be denied their constitutional right to confront their accusers, Superior Court Judge Clarence Seelinger said in his Sept. 23 order.
The state’s highest court already has heard arguments from lawyers in the case and must issue a ruling by early November.
Other delays in the case against Cheney, Everett, Lewis and Lucas were discussed during a bond hearing for Cheney late last month.
Since Cheney’s arrest in July 2014, he’s had four lawyers. The first, an attorney from the Atlanta area, was “disqualified” after authorities discovered Cheney had an illegal cellphone at the Bibb County jail and that he’d been talking with and sending text messages to the lawyer, said prosecutor John Regan.
Reached by phone Friday, the attorney confirmed he withdrew from the case. He declined further comment.
Prosecutors were prepared to take the case to trial in May 2016 after Lucas’ attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial, meaning his trial had to occur by June 5, 2016, to avoid an acquittal.
Lucas’s lawyers rescinded the motion during a hearing about 10 days before the trial, Regan said.
The case initially was assigned to former Chief Superior Court Judge Tripp Self, but was moved to Judge Howard Simms’ docket in November 2016 after Self was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Judge Verda Colvin, the judge presiding during Cheney’s bond hearing, didn’t rule on the issue. She said she’d suggest that Simms hold a hearing on the matter.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
