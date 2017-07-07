One bandit flees on bicycle as armed accomplice escapes in hijacked Hyundai

One robber came on foot. The other had a bicycle. And just as Christopher Johnson was about to put $20 worth of gas in his Hyundai Sonata at a south Macon gas mart Thursday afternoon, the criminal duo sprang into action.
One aimed a gun at Johnson and told him to drop his car keys. The same bandit then yelled for Johnson to hit the ground on his knees there in the Quick Serve parking lot.
“Don’t move!” the gunman said, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s write-up that described the stickup at the east end of Rocky Creek Road near Houston Avenue.
Johnson did as he was told.
The guy with the gun hopped in the gold Hyundai and took off. The accomplice on the bike rode away after hollering for the bandit in the car to take the stolen wheels to his house.
