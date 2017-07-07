Man accused of assaulting an officer and fleeing

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert late Thursday for a man wanted for running from officers.
Christopher Tabor is accused of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude and reckless driving, according to a post on the Jasper County sheriff’s Facebook page.
The incident happened Wednesday night on Jackson Lake Road.
Authorities are urging anyone who knows Tabor to convince him to surrender.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 and report Tabor’s whereabouts and reference the Jasper County lookout.
