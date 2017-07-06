Mother, friend of alleged killer find themselves in cuffs, too

The mother of a murder suspect who was hunted for days was arrested Thursday.
Tomekeio Purnell, 40, of Macon was charged with interference with custody for failing to report the location of her son, 16-year-old Aurie Mathis, according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.
Mathis was arrested June 30 and charged with killing James Robert Young Jr. while the two of them were running away after a failed burglary attempt on Bradstone Circle.
Authorities believe Mathis fired off a shot from a handgun as he was fleeing, striking Young in the head and killing him. Mathis was hunted for more than a week before being captured at a motel off Holiday Drive in Bibb County.
The release said that Purnell knew her son had an active pickup order before the Bradstone Circle incident but failed to tell authorities where he was.
Kwanjelin Mills, 30, of Macon, also was arrested Thursday and charged with hindering the apprehension of Mathis. Investigators say Mills helped Mathis avoid arrest.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
