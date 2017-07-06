Mother, friend of alleged killer find themselves in cuffs, too

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned Pause 1:49 Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest 3:02 "I just wanted him to get my husband to leave — not shoot my husband," woman says 4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 0:51 Two people shot at Club Status 2:18 Woman tells neighbor the police just shot her husband four times 2:01 Houston deputy responding to domestic call shoots Bonaire man 1:27 'I thought I was going to get shot,' robbery victim says 1:46 Prosecutor describes robbery in golf course community 1:17 The search for a murder weapon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Bibb County Sheriff David Davis explains how a burglar shot his partner during a botched theft on Bradstone Circle shortly before 10 AM on Monday, June 19, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis explains how a burglar shot his partner during a botched theft on Bradstone Circle shortly before 10 AM on Monday, June 19, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph