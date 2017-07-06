Missing Milledgeville man could be in danger, police say

A Milledgeville man with psychiatric issues was reported missing on the Fourth of July, several days after family members last saw him.
Rico Jamal Hooks, 25, disappeared from his sister’s house on the 100 block of Lake Drive and was later spotted walking along Ga. 22 toward Gray, according to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department.
Hooks, last spotted near Riverside Drive in Macon, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and authorities suspect he could be in danger.
Hooks is described as a black man with brown eyes who is about 6 foot 5 inches tall and 184 pounds, the news release said.
Anyone who spots Hooks is urged to call 911 or call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4413.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
