Man wounded in the back in drive-by shooting

More Videos 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps Pause 0:31 Three shot at Macon house 1:04 Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County 1:33 Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest Bibb County sheriffs Deputy's are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning. Just after 11:15 AM, deputies were sent to the 3300 block of Houston Avenue at Villa Crest Avenue. Bibb County sheriffs Deputy's are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning. Just after 11:15 AM, deputies were sent to the 3300 block of Houston Avenue at Villa Crest Avenue. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Bibb County sheriffs Deputy's are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning. Just after 11:15 AM, deputies were sent to the 3300 block of Houston Avenue at Villa Crest Avenue. Liz Fabian The Telegraph