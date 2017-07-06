Man wounded in the back in drive-by shooting

A 29-year-old Macon man was shot in the back Thursday morning outside a convenience store.
Just before 11:15 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to a drive-by shooting in the 3300 block of Houston Avenue near the C Mini Mart at the corner of Villa Crest.
Lt. Randy Gonzalez, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said 29-year-old Javarius Davis was shot in the back near the side of the store.
“Two black males drove up in a vehicle ... fired some shots out of the vehicle and one shot struck Mr. Davis,” Gonzalez said.
Davis was alert and talking to investigators before he was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
No description of the suspects’ vehicle was immediately available as investigators are trying to verify the make and model.
The shooting happened across from Pendleton Homes, the scene of Macon’s latest homicide late Tuesday night.
Kelvin Willis, 39, was fatally wounded in the chest and died at the hospital early Wednesday, just after midnight.
No motive was released in the homicide, but Gonzalez said investigators will look to see if there are any connections in other recent cases that could have led to Thursday’s shooting.
Early Wednesday, Arid Simmons, 22, and Dominique Adkins, 21, were shot during a fight at Club Status.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
