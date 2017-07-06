Clerk tried to get away, but masked gunman robs gas station

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the gunman who robbed a gas station early Thursday off Eisenhower Parkway.
Just before 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the Murphy USA gas station at 6040 Harrison Road near Walmart.
The clerk told deputies that a slender black man pointed a gun at her and she tried to get into the booth and lock the door, but he pushed it open and demanded money.
The gunmen took both cash register drawers and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
He was wearing black clothing, white shoes and had a black and white bandana over his face.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call for a Bibb sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
