Women accused of breaking into storage units, stealing belongings

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators have identified two suspects in multiple storage unit burglaries and thefts.
Deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout alert Wednesday for Janna Mangham Sellars, 45, and Ashlee Michelle Vest, 32, after multiple theft warrants were signed.
The couple could be traveling in a blue, 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with an extended cab that is also sought in connection with the burglaries.
According to the bulletin posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page, the women have been seen at the Budgetel Inn on Holiday Drive North and Pine Acres Mobile Home Park at 5600 Hawkinsville Road.
Anyone with information about the women or the truck is urged to call Investigator Jean Lebeuf at 478-803-2560, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments