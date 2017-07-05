Snatched cigarette leads to stabbing at The Crazy Bull

A man from Gray was cut outside The Crazy Bull in downtown Macon after he reportedly snatched a cigarette from the mouth of another man.
Keith Swain, 53, was being held down on the sidewalk by security guards when Bibb County sheriff’s deputies wheeled in at the Second Street bar just after midnight Saturday. A black folding knife was on the ground nearby.
Christopher Williams, 32, was being loaded into the back of an ambulance.
Both men appeared to be intoxicated, a deputy noted in an incident report.
Williams, who had a large cut on his stomach, told a deputy that “as he walked out of the bar, he inadvertently walked between people who were fighting and was cut in the process,” according to the report.
Swain wasn’t asked any questions about the incident, “but made several spontaneous statements,” the report said.
First Swain told the deputy “they jumped on me” and “they had a knife,” the report said. Later, Swain said Williams “snatched a cigarette out of my mouth, so I went after them and they beat me up.”
Witnesses told the deputies that Williams had indeed taken the cigarette from Swain.
Swain, of Macon, is charged with aggravated assault and violating probation. Records show he remained in the Bibb County jail Wednesday without bond.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments