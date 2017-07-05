‘Ain’t no love no more,’ says aunt of two slain Macon men

A Macon man was shot in the chest on the Fourth of July.
Kelvin Willis wasn't responsive when Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrived at an apartment in Macon’s Pendleton Homes.
Authorities say he'd been shot in one unit at the Macon Housing Authority complex at about 11 p.m., but was moved to another unit in the same building.
Willis was in “cardiac arrest” as he was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance. Jones said.
He died at the hospital.
The 39-year-old's family gathered to mourn Wednesday afternoon at a house on Alden Street, off Rocky Creek Road.
His aunt, Jackie Willis, said she is sick of the killing in Macon.
“It’s some stupid crap and don’t nobody win,” she said. “They don’t even realize what that do to a family. For today, or whatever, it’s fresh news. Tomorrow, next week, next year, birthdays, holidays or whatever — this is a lifetime thing for our family.”
Tuesday’s fatal shooting isn’t the first for Willis’ family.
The family’s Christmas in 2010 was filled with tears, hurt and anger because Kelvin Willis’ first cousin, 32-year-old Ronald Howard, had been killed just 10 days earlier.
Howard was at the wheel of a white 2005 Honda parked at a house in the 1800 block of Rocky Creek Road when he was shot in the back by Sharonte Terrell Davis, a man who’d been sitting behind him. The then 20-year-old Davis later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years, three of them in prison.
“It just don’t make sense,” said Jackie Willis, who works in the sheriff’s office property division. “Every day you see robbing, stealing and killing. Ain’t no love no more. Ain’t nobody loving nobody. It’s senseless, for somebody to get that angry that you want to just damn shoot them.”
Kelvin Willis played basketball at Central High School in the mid 90s. His aunt said he was an A student.
As a freshman there, in the early days before laptops were common place, “he built a computer,” Jackie Willis said. “He was very smart academically.”
She said her nephew stayed in Macon as an adult, picking up odd jobs when he could.
“You had to know Kelvin in order to love him,” she said. “He’s truly going to be missed.”
The killing makes the 10th homicide in Bibb County so far this year.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Telegraph writer Liz Fabian contributed to this report.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments