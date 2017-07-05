Suspect identified after elderly man assaulted after giving man a ride

Investigators have identified a suspect in an attack on an elderly man who offered a man a ride Tuesday in Eastman.
James Tillman, 49, is wanted for assault, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle after the man driving a 1994 Ford Ranger was beaten on Ga. 117 in Telfair County and his pickup was taken, according to a post on the Telfair County sheriff’s Facebook page. The white truck has a dent on the right fender.
Tillman might be in the victim’s pickup, which might not have covers on the headlights and could possibly have a weed eater and tools in the bed.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Tillman or the truck is urged to call the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-7833.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments