Tillman
Tillman Special to The Telegraph
Tillman Special to The Telegraph

Crime

July 05, 2017 9:45 AM

Suspect identified after elderly man assaulted after giving man a ride

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Investigators have identified a suspect in an attack on an elderly man who offered a man a ride Tuesday in Eastman.

James Tillman, 49, is wanted for assault, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle after the man driving a 1994 Ford Ranger was beaten on Ga. 117 in Telfair County and his pickup was taken, according to a post on the Telfair County sheriff’s Facebook page. The white truck has a dent on the right fender.

Tillman might be in the victim’s pickup, which might not have covers on the headlights and could possibly have a weed eater and tools in the bed.

Truck
The Telfair County Sheriff's Office is looking for a white, 1994 Ford Ranger pickup, like this one, that was stolen July 4, 2017, after its driver was violently assaulted.
Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Tillman or the truck is urged to call the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-7833.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned
Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest 1:49

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest
3:02

"I just wanted him to get my husband to leave — not shoot my husband," woman says

View More Video