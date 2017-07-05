Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting where two people were shot after a large fight broke out at Club Status just after 3:30a.m. on Wed., July 5, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Crime

July 05, 2017 9:15 AM

Victims identified in Club Status shooting; one is in critical condition

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Two Macon men are being treated for gunshot wounds after a fight early Wednesday at Club Status.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies answered a call about a large fight inside the club that continued outside.

Arid Simmons, 22, was shot in the head and is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Dominique Adkins, 21, was wounded in the right foot, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies blocked off Pio Nono Avenue for hours as crime scene technicians gathered evidence.

Drivers were detoured on Guy Paine Road and at the juncture of Houston Avenue and Broadway.

Sgt. Linda Howard, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, was not sure how many people were at the club as shots were fired, but she’s asking anyone with information to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

