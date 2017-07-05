Hit-and-run driver causes power outage after crashing into house

Fireworks weren’t the only sparks flying on the Fourth of July.
About 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black Ford pickup slammed into a house in the 3900 block of Log Cabin Drive, downing power lines and leaving folks in the dark through the holiday until Wednesday morning.
Willie Sailor said he heard the truck hit not far from Hollingsworth Road.
“I was in the house and I heard a loud noise,” Sailor said. “He got out of his truck and somebody picked him up over there.”
Rosetta McKay witnessed the hit-and-run that brought down the power lines.
“Electricity was just coming all everywhere,” McKay said of the sparks.
“He went right over into that house. ... Sad, honey,” McKay said. “I talked to him when he got out of the truck, but he disappeared.”
Georgia Power restored service Wednesday morning to about 500 customers who lost electricity after the crash, according to their website.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments