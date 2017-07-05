Crime

Man, masked by black bandana, robs convenience store

By Liz Fabian

A masked man robbed a south Bibb County convenience store early Wednesday.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a man wearing a black bandana over his face pulled a gun on clerks at the Shell gas station at 6440 Houston Road, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and ran off.

He was described as a black man who was wearing a blue denim shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

