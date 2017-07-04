He said he needed a ride. Then, he assaulted the driver and stole his truck

An elderly man who offered a ride to a young man in Eastman on Tuesday was violently assaulted before his truck was stolen.
Authorities are looking for a 1994 white Ford Ranger with a dent on the right fender, headlights with no covers and a weed eater with tools in the truck bed, according to a Facebook post by Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson.
The truck was stolen by a slender black male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with short hair and a brown hat, the post said.
The older man was assaulted and robbed on Ga. 117.
The young man is armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
