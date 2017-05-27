Machete attack victim listed in critical condition

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck several times by a machete, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Calvin Fleming was attacked Friday at about 8 p.m. after having an altercation with a man outside a home at 1567 Wellsworth Ave. Fleming was trying to leave when the suspect grabbed a machete, pulled the victim from his car and struck him several times with the weapon, the news release said.
Fleming was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health were he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone about this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
