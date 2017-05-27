Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime

May 27, 2017 10:09 AM

Bibb sheriff’s office investigating Dollar General armed robbery

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night armed robbery.

The incident took place at the Dollar General Store, 4996 Bloomfield Road, at about 9:45 p.m. The robber, carrying a silver handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release.

The suspect was described as a slender, dark-skinned black man standing at about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, white shorts with a black stripe on the side and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

