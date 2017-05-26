Clerk clobbered with gun as trio of robbers leave a trail of coins in store parking lot

A store clerk was hit in the head with a gun as three masked men robbed the Reliance Food Mart at 3590 Napier Ave.
At about 4 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the convenience store at the corner of Mumford Road.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the robbers pulled on the locked front door until it opened, and then one of them pulled a gun on the employee who was cleaning up the store.
They got an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and several damaged gaming machines along the front window.
The fleeing robbers dropped rolls of coins and an empty box of Swisher Sweets that littered the parking lot.
The thieves apparently ran up Mumford Road and away from Napier Avenue.
The black males were wearing dark clothes and dark masks covering their faces.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
