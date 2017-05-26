Fleeing robbers leave trail of coins in store parking lot

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported armed robbery at the Reliance Food Mart at 3590 Napier Ave.
At about 4 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the convenience store at the corner of Mumford Road.
The fleeing robbers dropped rolls of coins and an empty box of Swisher Sweets that littered the parking lot.
The thieves apparently ran up Mumford Road and away from Napier Avenue.
No description of the robber or additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Saturday’s Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments